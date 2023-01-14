CONFIRMED: Joe Biden Did Have Documents Classified as ‘Top Secret’

Joe Biden’s classified documents scandal got even worse on Saturday when CBS News reported that at least ten of the items found in his office at the Penn Biden Center were marked “top secret” — the highest level possible — meaning that a leak of these documents could do “exceptionally grave damage” to national security. It was previously not known what level of classification these documents had.

Of the classified documents later found at Biden’s home in Wilmington, Del., allegedly none were marked “top secret.” But it is unclear at this point if the top secret documents found at the Penn Biden Center had once been amongst the stash kept in the Wilmington garage next to Biden’s prized Corvette Stingray.

A 2020 campaign video shared on Joe Biden’s Twitter account shows boxes of documents in his garage.

The White House insists that the documents were “inadvertently misplaced” amongst Biden’s personal files. However, the circumstance that led to their discovery in the first place remains a mystery. The documents were not sought by the National Archives or the subject of an ongoing investigation. The White House also covered up the discovery of the documents at the Penn Biden Center, which had been found back in November before the midterm elections.

It is not yet clear who is responsible for this story being leaked to the media.

A third batch of documents was reportedly discovered in Biden’s home Friday night.