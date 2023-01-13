[WATCH] Andrea Mitchell Claims 'Pro-Life' Is an Inaccurate Term

MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell awkwardly stopped a live report to chastise a reporter for using the word “pro-life.”

Reporter Garrett Haake was explaining to Mitchell why Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) had voted for two so-called “anti-abortion bills” this week, despite her previously telling MSNBC that she wished her party would focus on making birth control more accessible as a way to stop abortions instead.

“She told reporters after the fact that at the end of the day, she was, as she described herself, ‘pro-life,'” Haake said of Mace. “She felt it was important to vote for these measures despite their potentially politically damaging — or politically unappealing appearance, if you will —” he continued before Mitchell cut him off.

“Garrett, let me just interrupt and say that ‘pro-life’ is a term that they — an entire group wants to use. But that’s not an accurate description,” she insisted.

“I’m using it because it’s the term she used to describe herself, Andrea,” Haake explained.

“I understand. I understand,” Mitchell said.

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell scolds reporter for using the term “pro-life” pic.twitter.com/G1DzgwBpHK — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 12, 2023

It was a telling moment because it represents how the radical left is obsessed with language surrounding the abortion debate. In fact, the left has been very good about manipulating the abortion debate through language.

For decades, the pro-abortion left has shied away from linking their position to abortion. Instead, they called themselves pro-choice. Pro-choice, however, isn’t an accurate term. When it comes to the abortion debate, there’s only one valid choice for the left: abortion. Choosing not to have an abortion is tantamount to being a far-right Christian extremist.

Do you think I’m kidding?

The 2007 smash hit Juno has been condemned for years by those on the left for being an “anti-abortion” film since the story’s protagonist opts to give up her baby for adoption rather than get an abortion. In fact, last year the film’s writer, Diablo Cody, apologize for how the film has been “misrepresented.”

In the United States, the pro-abortion left opposes ultrasound requirements for women seeking abortions because polls have shown the requirements have helped women choose not to terminate the pregnancy. Because, to the left, it’s better to get an abortion than to choose life.

As for pregnancy centers that don’t offer abortions, Democrats would sooner see them blown up than provide prenatal care. Last year Democrat politicians were shockingly silent about the wave of violence against pro-life pregnancy centers, and even the Department of Justice has turned a blind eye to it. When activists firebombed a pro-life pregnancy center in Buffalo, N.Y., Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill creating a task force to target pro-life pregnancy centers—not protect them.

If Andrea Mitchell wants to complain about inaccurate terms, she should start with “pro-choice.”