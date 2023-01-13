Santos Kerfuffle Proves Republicans Hate Liars More Than Democrats Do

You know what? I’m getting really tired of all the grandstanding from the Democrats regarding George Santos and his fabricated resume.

On Thursday, Reps. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) and Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) introduced legislation called the Stopping Another Non Truthful Office Seeker Act, or the SANTOS Act, which would penalize candidates for House or Senate who lie about their background.

The bill would require candidates to provide information about their education, jobs, and military service, and any candidates who are found to have lied about their credentials would be subject to a $100,000 fine or a year of imprisonment.

“The web of lies George Santos used to defraud his voters is a threat to our free and fair elections, and we have an obligation to ensure nothing like this ever happens again,” Rep. Goldman said in a statement.

Frankly, Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign lies are far more troubling to me than Santos’s embellished resume. He ran as a moderate but has governed like a radical leftist. Biden said he’d work across the aisle to achieve compromise. He lied. Biden has told so many lies about his personal story over the years it’s not even funny. Big things… small things… it doesn’t matter. The foundation of the Biden presidency is built on lies. Democrats don’t care.

So, let’s not pretend this legislation is anything more than grandstanding. As I’ve said before, Democrats don’t care about lies. They don’t.

Just ask Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who repeatedly lied for years during his early political career that he served in Vietnam and got caught.

“At times when I have sought to honor veterans, I have not been as clear or precise as I should have been about my service in the Marine Corps Reserves,” Blumenthal said in 2010 while he was a candidate for the U.S. Senate. “I have firmly and clearly expressed regret and taken responsibility for my words.”

“I have made mistakes, and I am sorry. I truly regret offending anyone,” Blumenthal added. “I will always champion the cause of Connecticut’s and our nation’s veterans.”

So, Blumenthal was an admitted liar who fabricated elements of his military service. How much did the Democrat voters in the blue state of Connecticut care? Not a smidge. Blumenthal was elected to the U.S. Senate that year, and then reelected in 2016. In fact, according to Wikipedia, Blumenthal was the “first person to receive more than a million votes in a statewide election in Connecticut.” Blumenthal was just reelected again in November.

So, clearly, Democrat voters couldn’t care less about Blumenthal’s lies. But neither do his Democrat colleagues in Congress. Democrats never called for his ouster or named legislation after him to make his lies punishable by a six-figure fine or imprisonment.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Nassau County Republican Committee called for Santos’s resignation, and several GOP members of Congress have done so as well. This is despite the Republicans’ extremely slim majority in the House.

And don’t get me started on Elizabeth Warren, who claimed for years she was Native American.

But Democrats hate liars? Yeah, okay. So, please, let’s not pretend the SANTOS Act isn’t just shameless grandstanding from a party that loves its own liars because their only interest is preserving their power.

Make no mistake about it: George Santos’s political career is finished. He may not resign, but he won’t have a future in politics. I can’t say the same for the plethora of liars in the Democratic Party.