This Detail May Prove That Biden Mishandled Classified Documents

In the past few days, we not only learned that classified documents were found at Joe Biden’s private office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., but that more classified documents were just found in Joe Biden’s garage at his Wilmington, Del., home. Biden himself confirmed that they had been in there with his Corvette.

This latest revelation may be what gets Biden in serious trouble.

According to its website, the Penn Biden Center officially opened its doors on Feb. 8, 2018. Based on this timeline, it seems likely that the classified documents that were found in Biden’s office at the Penn Biden Center may have originally been a part of the cache found in his garage.

The classified documents found at the Penn Biden Center were from Biden’s time as vice president — and he left office in January 2017. While it is not clear when Biden started using his private office at the Penn Biden Center, it was likely around the time the center opened, which means the documents weren’t originally at the Penn Biden Center.

This opens up the possibility that Biden may have selected the Penn Biden Center documents from among the cache in his garage for transport to his private office there, which would contradict his claim that he was unaware that he was in possession of the documents and would also cast significant doubt that he is unaware of what the documents contained.

“After I was briefed about the discovery, I was surprised to learn that there are any government records that were taken to that office,” he claimed earlier this week. “But I don’t know what’s in the documents.”

That explanation didn’t hold water yesterday, and it certainly doesn’t hold water now.