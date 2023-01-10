Sad News: Diamond of 'Diamond and Silk' Has Passed Away

Lynette Hardaway, known as Diamond of the political duo “Diamond and Silk,” has passed away.

Diamond and Silk’s official Facebook page confirmed her death Monday night.

“The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Diamond blazed a trail, founded on her passion and love for the entire race of humanity,” the post read.

Hardaway, 51, had reportedly been in poor health for several months. In November, their official Twitter account called on fans to pray for Diamond, though no reason was given why.

Anyone who believes in the power of prayer please pray for Diamond — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) November 26, 2022

Diamond and Silk became national sensations during Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign when they became hardcore Republicans after being lifelong Democrats. They made regular appearances on Fox News and Newsmax.

Donald Trump reacted to the news in a post on Truth Social.

“Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” he wrote. “Silk was with her all the way, and at her passing. There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time! Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!”