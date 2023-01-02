The 'Fauci Files': Musk Hints at What's to Come

On Sunday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk promised that the new year “won’t be boring,” and now we have a very strong clue as to what he meant.

Hope you’re having a great day 1 2023! One thing’s for sure, it won’t be boring. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2023

Juanita Broaddrick, who claims Bill Clinton raped her in 1978, responded to Musk’s New Year’s tweet by saying she was waiting for the “Fauci Files.” In response to her tweet, Musk said, “Later this week.”

Later this week — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2023

Last month, Musk hinted that something big was coming regarding Fauci when he announced in a tweet, “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci.”

Dr. Fauci testified for seven hours in November regarding social media censorship of COVID-related issues. The testimony is sealed, so it’s not clear what he said, but if the so-called “Fauci Files” reveal that Fauci lied during his testimony, I’m sure we’ll hear about it. And if Fauci lied, he’d have committed a felony.