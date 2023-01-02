If Fauci Was so Important, Why Is His Former Position at NIAID Vacant?

Dr. Anthony Fauci served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984, and his last day was Dec. 31, 2022. Fauci leaves behind a controversial legacy. Over the past year and a half, we’ve learned that he lied about funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan and that he had been told that COVID-19 was potentially engineered even though he insisted for over a year that it came from nature. Fauci did not shy away from the media even when we learned about his disgusting and medically unnecessary experiments on puppies.

Frankly, I’m not sorry to see him go.

But I am curious: who is replacing the man that once equated himself to science?

Well, according to the NIAID website, Fauci is still the director. Obviously, that means little. But, the NIAID announced in November that they were accepting applications through Jan. 17, 2023, for the position.

Does that seem odd to you?

We’ve known that Fauci was leaving in December back in August. It stands to reason that the Biden administration would have planned for a successor to be chosen and ready to take over immediately after Fauci’s last day. Aren’t we still supposedly in the middle of a pandemic? I guess not because, apparently, it’s okay that the position of NIAID director remains vacant for weeks before they stop accepting applications. It could be many more weeks, if not months, before they review all applications, narrow down candidates, conduct interviews, do background checks, etc., before finally settling on a replacement.

So it may be a while before Fauci is officially replaced. If his job was so important that he was the highest-paid federal employee, why is his position okay to remain vacant for perhaps months while the government searches for a replacement?

The NIAID did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication.