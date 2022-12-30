The CDC Urges Schools to Push a Radical Transgender Agenda on Your Kids

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released a “self-assessment form” that encourages educators, school administrators, and school health professionals to determine how “inclusive” they are.

But this document isn’t about treating people with respect and creating a safe environment for everyone in school. It is, in fact, a blueprint for schools to advance radical LGBTQ propaganda.

The revised document, LGBTQ Inclusivity in School: A Self-Assessment Tool, published by the CDC’s Division of Adolescent and School Health (DASH), was released mere days after Christmas.

“To assist schools and districts in addressing the health and academic needs of LGBTQ students, this self-assessment tool was created to help school and district staff understand current policies, programs, and practices that may contribute to safe, inclusive environments where all youth can be successful,” the document reads.

Based on the assessment, schools can determine just how “inclusive” they are on the LGBTQ Inclusivity Continuum, which is a three-part scale based on whether you answer a series of multiple choice questions rated A, B, or C. You determine your score based on what the majority of your answers are of a particular letter.

Here are the rankings, starting with the lowest: “Commit to Change” for schools that are “minimally inclusive,” “Beginning to Break Through” for schools that are “moderately inclusive,” and finally, “Awesome Ally” for schools that are “highly inclusive.”

So, how can educators, school administrators, and school health professionals rank high on the “continuum”?

Well, the very first question on the assessment tool reveals it all: “I recognize that gender, gender identity, and sexual orientation can be complex, are unique to an individual, and can be experienced on a continuum.”

So, right off the top, it’s clear that this isn’t about inclusivity; it’s about assessing how brainwashed educators are by the transgender cult. In order to be “inclusive,” you have to buy into radical leftist gender theory.

Other questions inquire about whether educators assume a student’s gender, gender identity, or sexual orientation; use gender-neutral terms and preferred pronouns; refer to students by chosen names, not birth names; and whether or not they “advocate for LGBTQ inclusive and affirming materials in all school and classroom environments.” In other words, in order to be an “Awesome Ally,” they have to not only believe radical leftist gender ideology, but they have to actively push for such propaganda in the classroom.

And, of course, they also have to be active in their school’s Gay Straight Alliance/Genders and Sexualities Alliance (GSA) organizations.

Administrators are then specifically asked questions about school health policies. After some questions about anti-bullying and non-discrimination, the questionnaire asks whether there are policies in place to allow “students to use the bathroom/locker room which aligns to their chosen gender.” Want to be an “Awesome Ally”? You’ve gotta let boys use girls’ locker rooms!

Another troubling question asks whether there are policies in place to accommodate students “who want their paperwork to present their chosen name and pronouns, rather than their legal name.”

It should come as no surprise that the word “parent” or the phrase “parental consent” appears nowhere in the document.

Is the CDC endorsing schools socially transitioning students without parental consent?

The questionnaire for teachers is also quite disturbing. If you want a high score on the inclusivity continuum, you’d better have LGBTQ symbols in your classroom, including rainbow flags and pink triangles, and teach LGBT materials in class.

There’s a section specifically for health teachers as well.

“During sexual health education lessons, I present information on the range of gender identities and sexual orientations which make up the diversity of friend and romantic relationships,” the question reads. Teachers to whom this statement applies “a great deal” are in luck because that makes them an “Awesome Ally.”

It gets worse. During sex education, health teachers must “present information on all types of sex, not centering on penis/vagina penetrative sex,” and avoid the male/female paradigm by using phrases like “a body with a penis” or “a body with a vagina.”

This document, published by the CDC and created with taxpayer dollars, isn’t about “inclusivity” in the vein of respecting others; this is a document designed to shame educators into promoting radical leftist gender theory to your children.