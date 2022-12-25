Kamala Harris Got Some Illegal Immigrants for Christmas. Really.

On Christmas Eve, three buses sent from the southern border in Texas unloaded about 140 illegal immigrants outside of Vice President Kamala Harris’s home in Washington, D.C. The illegals reportedly originated from Central and South America and the Caribbean.

Naturally, so-called advocates of these migrants weren’t impressed. The White House, which is responsible for the ongoing border crisis, called the shipment of illegal immigrants a “cruel, dangerous and shameful stunt.”

“Governor Abbott abandoned children on the side of the road in below freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve without coordinating with any Federal or local authorities,” White House spokesperson Abdullah Hasan said in a statement, though it is not confirmed that Abbott is responsible for sending these particular buses.

“As we have repeatedly said, we are willing to work with anyone – Republican or Democrat alike – on real solutions, like the comprehensive immigration reform and border security measures President Biden sent to Congress on his first day in office, but these political games accomplish nothing and only put lives in danger,” Hasan continued.

Funny how the people who want all these immigrants in the country never want them in their own backyard.