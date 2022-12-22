Is This the Biggest Bombshell of the Kari Lake Election Lawsuit?

Kari Lake is certainly waging a thorough assault on the poorly conducted elections in Maricopa County, Ariz. On the first day of the trial, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer testified that individual polling places did not tally the number of votes cast, an apparent violation of state law that is highly suspicious considering that in the days after Election Day, the number of votes the county reported having counted mysteriously increased by nearly 25,000, a number greater than Katie Hobbs’ alleged 17,000-vote victory.

But that may not be the biggest bombshell from the trial’s first day.

As PJ Media previously reported, Kari Lake’s legal team was granted the opportunity to inspect ballots prior to trial, and based on their review of a random selection of ballots, “48 of 113 ballots reviewed … were 19-inch ballots produced on 20-inch paper.”

According to Kari Lake’s team, this one-inch discrepancy caused “the mass rejection of these votes as they were attempted to be read through the tabulators.”

An expert confirmed this.

KARI LAKE TRIAL: 25+ Year Cyber Security Expert and Certified Forensic Investigator testifies under oath that based on Maricopa Election officials admitting they used wrong sizes for Ballots on Election Day that it was the cause of vote center tabulator rejection pic.twitter.com/1Hv3FKL98h — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) December 21, 2022

According to testimony, Maricopa County does not use 20-inch ballots, yet for some reason, 19-inch ballot images were printed on 20-inch paper throughout Maricopa County.

The machines should have been programmed for 19" By Maricopa County's own testimony, there is no such thing as an 20" ballot Yet somehow machines in 61% of their polling centers still printed a 19" inch ballot on a 20" paper Deliberate sabotage targeted at Republican turnout https://t.co/wIZBX32Coe — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) December 22, 2022

"It could not be by accident. Those were configured." Expert testimony on the 1-in ballot discrepancy. — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) December 21, 2022

“This Is how they disenfranchised Maricopa County voters on Election Day,” the Kari Lake War Room Twitter account explained. “The ballots were designed to be unable to be read through the machines. This wasn’t an error. It was malice. The process worked exactly as they intended it to.”

This Is how they disenfranchised Maricopa County voters on Election Day. The ballots were designed to be unable to be read through the machines. This wasn't an error. It was malice. The process worked exactly as they intended it to. https://t.co/JcVmPmlqlh — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) December 21, 2022

Now we know why Katie Hobbs’ team didn’t want Lake’s attorneys to examine ballots.

Powerful testimony by RNC attorney, Mark Sonnenklar, “had there not been tabulator issues at 132 vote centers this election would have resulted, would have ended up, with @KariLake winning.”@RealAmVoice pic.twitter.com/JYJ1zaBy9p — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) December 21, 2022

I have not been particularly confident that Kari Lake’s efforts would be able to change the results of the election. But after just one day of testimony, I’m starting to think I underestimated Kari Lake.