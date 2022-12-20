News & Politics

Think Elon Musk Will Actually Step Down as Twitter CEO? Guess Again.

By Matt Margolis 11:39 AM on December 20, 2022
On Sunday, Elon Musk posted a Twitter poll asking, “Should I step down as head of Twitter?” and promised to “abide by the results” of the poll.

Nearly 17 million users voted, and 58% said yes.

Musk has previously stuck to his word that he’d abide by the results of polls he’s conducted, but the anti-free speech left shouldn’t get too excited that he’ll actually step down as CEO.

In a separate tweet, Musk added, “The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive.”

Then, in response to a tweet suggesting that Musk already has a successor picked out, Musk tweeted, “No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor.”

Does this sound like someone who’s about to step down? It sure doesn’t sound that way to me. The fine print of the poll is that anyone who would take over as CEO of Twitter would have to have the same vision for the platform as Musk does, and that’s a rather significant caveat. I’m sure the radical left was hoping that some dictatorial leftist would be handed the keys to Twitter and reinstate the censorship regime, but it appears that Musk isn’t about to let that happen.

