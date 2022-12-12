News & Politics

America-hater Griner Shook Hands With 'Merchant of Death' During Exchange

By Matt Margolis 11:37 AM on December 12, 2022
Russian Federal Security Service via AP

Last week, the Russian state news agency TASS released footage showing the meeting on the airport tarmac in the United Arab Emirates, where Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout and WNBA star Brittney Griner were exchanged.

In the clip, Griner and three Russian men approached Bout, who was accompanied by an American man. The men accompanying Griner shook hands and embraced Bout as they met. Then, suspiciously, the video cut to Griner leaving with the American man.

So, what happened during the jump? It has been widely speculated that the clip was edited to omit Griner shaking hands with the so-called “Merchant of Death.”

Now we have a testimony of exactly what happened.

“I wished her good luck, she even extended her hand,” Bout confirmed to Russian state television. “Our tradition is to wish everyone good luck and happiness.”

Griner and Bout also spoke during the swap. According to Bout, “she was very positive towards me.”

I bet she was.

