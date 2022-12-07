MSM: Democrats Can't Be Election Deniers

There’s always a double standard for the radical left. There’s always a reason why it’s “different” when Democrats say something racist, break the law, or question the results of an election.

Case in point: Time magazine published an article claiming that Republicans who dub House Minority leader-elect Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) an “election denier” are wrong in doing so.

There’s no doubt that Jeffries is an election denier. We have the receipts. He is actually one of many Democrats who have called Donald Trump an illegitimate president.

According to Time, the term “election denier” has become associated with Republicans who say the 2020 election was stolen because they “assert without evidence there was fraud in 2020 voting.”

But the author says that calling Jeffries an “election denier” is misleading and “conflates different issues.” The real issue, which goes unsaid in the article, is that Jeffries and others in his party who have routinely denied the results of presidential elections won by Republicans are Democrats.

Since 2000, every single presidential election won by a Republican has been called “illegitimate” by Democrats. After George W. Bush beat Al Gore in 2000, Democrats said he was “selected, not elected.” Joe Biden said as recently as 2013 that he thought Al Gore won the 2000 presidential election.

In 2004, John Kerry almost contested the election results in Ohio based on weak claims of problems with voting machines. Some Democrats also didn’t want Ohio’s electoral votes to be counted and tried to delay certifying the results of the 2004 presidential election. John Kerry still said in 2018 that Bush took the election away from him.

In 2016, Donald Trump’s surprise victory over Hillary Clinton was blamed on the Russian collusion conspiracy theory. There was never any evidence of this, and a multi-million-dollar special counsel investigation also failed to prove it. Nevertheless, many Democrats still erroneously believe Trump “stole” that election.

Yet in none of those instances was the free speech of those who made those false claims ever denied the way those who called out election irregularities in 2020 were.

So Time magazine’s explanation of why Jeffries and other Democrats aren’t election deniers falls flat. Democrats repeatedly claim, without evidence, that elections are stolen from them. It’s practically a Democrat pastime.

