Biden Envy? Putin Reportedly Fell Down Stairs, Pooped Himself

By Matt Margolis 3:01 PM on December 02, 2022
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

According to a Telegram channel that claims to have sources close to the Russian president, Vladimir Putin tumbled down a flight of stairs earlier this week and soiled his pants afterward. The incident has prompted fresh speculation about his declining health.

The Telegram channel that reported on the incident, General SVR, is allegedly operated by an ex-Russian spy and says that Putin, 70, fell in his official residence in Moscow on Wednesday evening, landing on his tailbone.

“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch and summoned medics, who are on duty at the residence,” the report claimed. “Nothing critical, the president’s condition closer to nighttime was stable, he can get around on his own, with pain in the coccyx area while sitting being the only thing that bothers him.”

The report added that Putin involuntarily defecated after the fall because of cancer allegedly “affecting his stomach and bowels.”

Putin’s public appearances in recent weeks and months have fueled speculation that the Russian president is gravely ill.

Joe Biden also fell on some steps last year, though it is unknown whether he soiled himself or not.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

You can follow Matt on GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook,
MeWe, and Rumble. He is currently banned from Twitter.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

