WATCH: Did Obama Just Throw Shade at Joe Biden?

By Matt Margolis 8:15 PM on December 01, 2022
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

On Thursday, Barack Obama went down to Georgia lookin’ for a soul to steal to campaign for Raphael Warnock, and–in what appears to be an attempt to mock Herschel Walker–he may have had a Freudian slip and threw shade at Joe Biden.

“You know, some folks in our lives who—we don’t wish them ill will—they say crazy stuff. We’re all like, well, you know, Uncle Joe, you know what happened to him. You know… it’s okay. They’re part of the family. But, you don’t give them serious responsibilities.”

Yeah, we all know about “Uncle Joe,” who says crazy stuff.

The question is, was Obama just trying to be folksy and came up with “Uncle Joe” by accident, or was it intentional?

