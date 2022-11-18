Rep. Lauren Boebert Declares Victory, But…

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) declared victory in her close race with Democrat challenger Adam Frisch.

“Great news tonight as almost all the votes have finally been tallied, I’m told that there are less than 200 votes outstanding, which makes me so happy to announce. We have won this race!” Boebert declared in a video shared on Twitter Thursday evening.

“With this victory and with Republicans in control of the House of Representatives, we can focus on the issues that actually matter most, including getting inflation under control, increasing our domestic energy supply, securing the southern border, and being a strong check on the White House.”

Despite declaring victory, the race is close enough to trigger an automatic recount. But Boebert expressed confidence that the recount won’t alter the outcome.

“Now, over the next couple of weeks, this race will have an automatic recount, which will be completed in early December. My campaign team and our lawyers will definitely make sure everything is conducted properly,” she said. “Past recounts in Colorado have resulted in far fewer votes being adjusted than anything that could affect the current outcome we’re seeing tonight in this race.”

We won! I am so thankful for all of your support and I am so proud to be your Representative! pic.twitter.com/4gnmflotiU — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 18, 2022

PJ Media partner Decision Desk HQ hasn’t called the race for Boebert, and it seems unlikely the race will be officially called until after the recount confirms her victory.