There’s a New Frontrunner for the 2024 GOP Presidential Nomination

One of the most compelling debates to come out of the midterm elections involves Trump’s status as the titular head of the Republican Party. For two years, Trump has enjoyed a fairly consistent lead in hypothetical GOP primary polls — and a wide lead at that.

But, with the GOP underperforming in the 2022 midterms, especially considering that Trump had tremendous influence with his endorsement of candidates, many Republicans are starting to wonder if there are greener pastures for the GOP with someone like Ron DeSantis, according to a new poll from YouGov.

According to the survey, which was conducted immediately after Tuesday’s midterms, 42% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents want DeSantis to be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024, and 35% still prefer Trump, who previously led the YouGov poll in October with 45% over DeSantis’s 35%.

”People who say they strongly identify as Republicans are more likely to prefer Trump yet are still nearly evenly divided,” notes YouGov. “Independents who lean toward the Republican Party, on the other hand, are more than twice as likely to prefer DeSantis to Trump.“

Trump has been attacking Ron DeSantis over the past couple of weeks, prompting some backlash against him. He is expected to announce his candidacy on Tuesday from Mar-a-Lago.