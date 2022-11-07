Jack Dorsey Blames Musk for Tracking Codes Implemented While He Was CEO

On Sunday night, Jack Dorsey, the founder and former CEO of Twitter, seemed to suggest that Elon Musk is to blame for tracking codes being automatically added when sharing tweets.

“These tracking additions when sharing a tweet are a step backwards,” Dorsey tweeted, then suggested that they be removed entirely.

these tracking additions when sharing a tweet are a step backwards nothing needed after the ? pic.twitter.com/v7eCFaAT99 — jack (@jack) November 7, 2022

There’s just one huge problem with Dorsey’s implying that these tracking codes are new, and therefore a brainchild of new CEO Elon Musk: They’re anything but new. These tracking codes have been used for at least a year, if not longer. I’ve been deleting tracking codes from the URLs of embedded tweets from my articles at PJ Media for a long time now, whether it’s just a traffic source tracking parameter or the tracking token cited above by Dorsey.

Twitter users quickly pointed out that these tracking tokens have been around for a while, and were actually introduced while he was CEO.

So, this has me wondering, did Dorsey not realize that this had happened while he was CEO, or did he actually try to pull a fast one by suggesting that Musk was embracing Big Brother?