Here's How Biden Is Hurting Democrats in the Midterms

Midterm elections are often a referendum on the president, so Democrats may feel good that Biden’s approval ratings have improved since the summer, but a deep dive at the numbers shows that Biden could do more damage to his party on Tuesday than previously thought.

We all know Joe Biden isn’t a popular guy. In fact, his approval ratings have been underwater for over a year now. It’s hardly surprising, given the disaster that his presidency has become—but, believe it or not, his approval ratings have improved since the summer. In July, Biden’s RealClearPolitics average approval was -20.7 points but now sits at -12.5 points. If you’re a Democrat, this sounds like good news. On top of that, his personal favorability rating is only an RCP average of -8.4 points. But, despite his approval ratings experiencing a modest improvement, his favorability among independent voters is at an all-time low in the final poll from NBC News before the midterm elections.