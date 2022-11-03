Herschel Walker Mocks Obama: 'Put My Resume Against His'

At a rally to save the career of Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) last week, Barack Obama mocked his Republican opponent, Herschel Walker, saying that while he had a good football career, that didn’t make him good enough to be a member of Congress.

“Some of you may not remember, but Herschel Walker was a heck of a football player,” Obama told the crowd. “But here’s the question: Does that make him the best person to represent you in the U.S. Senate? Does that make him equipped to weigh in on the critical decisions about our economy and our foreign policy and our future?”

Walker responded to those comments during an appearance on Fox & Friends with Brian Kilmeade.

“So anyone who calls you a celebrity, what’s your reaction to him going after you? Have you ever met him before?” Kilmeade asked.

“I’ve never met him before and if I’m a celebrity, I would have met him because all he did was hang out with celebrities,” Walker mocked.

“And he forgot to tell people I created one of the largest minority-owned food service companies in the United States of America. So I do sign the front of a check, which he’s probably never done except when he was in the White House,” Walker continued. “So, I created businesses; I sit on a publicly traded board. So those are things I’ve done outside of football. But, my resume against his resume—I put it up any time of the day, and I think I’ve done well,” added Walker.

Walker then switched gears and focused on his opponent.

“One of the things I say to the people is he’s not in Georgia voting. Senator Warnock has a record now. When he ran two years ago, he didn’t have a record. Right now, you see what this country is… after two years he’s been in office. Well, can we take six more years of that? We can’t. It’s time to get new leadership.”