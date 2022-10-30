Joe Biden May Have Doomed the Democrats for Years to Come

Obama reportedly once said, “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f—k things up,” and if recent polling is any indication, that may have been an understatement, as Joe Biden’s short tenure in the Oval Office may doom the Democratic Party’s chances of winning elections for the foreseeable future.

Fox News’ Sean Hannity spoke with two pollsters Friday night who said that black and Hispanic voters are making a massive swing to the GOP, particularly in two important battleground states.

“We consistently see where the African American vote, about 20% or more, are going for Republican candidates,” InsiderAdvantage chairman Matt Towery said of the midterm elections in Georgia and Pennsylvania.

“When it comes to either Hispanic, Latino or what we call other, sometimes it’s 60-something percent for the Republican,” he continued. “These are things that we’ve never seen before. I’ve never seen Republican candidates getting 20% of the African American vote this close to an election. I certainly have never seen Hispanic, Latinos or other races trending Republican like I’m seeing in this particular year.”

According to Robert Cahaly of The Trafalgar Group, Gov. Brian Kemp and Herschel Walker are doing well will black voters in Georgia, as is Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.

“The two states you mentioned are particularly interesting, with Walker doing 23% among black voters. Governor Kemp is doing 20,” Cahaly told Hannity. “What is really fascinating how well Oz is doing. We’ve got Oz in the 30s and the only one in the country breaking 20% with African American women.”

This is a significant improvement for Republican candidates, as, according to CNN 2020 exit polling data, Donald Trump won 13% of the black vote nationally.

The Republican Party has been trying for a long time, but with only limited success, to win over more minority voters. The minority vote is important for Democrats to stay in power, which is why they accuse the GOP of racism over and over again—like they did endlessly with President Trump. Despite their best efforts to brand Trump the biggest racist, Trump’s outreach helped bring back members of minority groups to the Republican Party—albeit modestly.

It feels like the big shift of minority voters away from the GOP is because of what’s happened on Joe Biden’s watch—despite his endless pandering to minorities.

Last month, a Rasmussen Reports survey also found that the GOP was closing the gap on the Democrats’ advantage amongst black voters, with Republicans earning 21% of black voters and 39% of the vote from other minorities.

On top of black and Hispanic voters moving to the GOP, there are signs that Asian-Americans are swinging to the right as well. “Asian-American voters apparently turned against Democrats in the recall campaign against San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin,” reports The Daily Caller. “Some Republicans believe that reported discrimination against Asian Americans in academic admissions is one issue driving the shift of Asian-Americans to vote for GOP candidates.”

Minority voters, particularly black voters, have overwhelmingly voted Democrat for so long that seeing numbers like these must scare Democrats to their very core, as it should. But, they’ve continually proven to be too incompetent to govern, and too radical for the comfort of mainstream America.

So, congratulations, Joe, if this trend continues, you may really have f—ed things up for your party. Cheers!