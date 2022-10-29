It Sure Looks Like Stacey Abrams Is Planning to Challenge the Election Results

For the radical left, there isn’t an election they’ve lost that wasn’t stolen. Stacey Abrams still hasn’t conceded her defeat in the 2018 gubernatorial election, although she currently denies ever denying the results.

Despite the record-breaking turnout, Abrams is still sounding the alarm over nonexistent voter suppression caused by the state’s new election integrity law and appears to be laying the groundwork to challenge the results again, and you don’t have to take my word for it. The liberal media has noticed the same thing.

“Abrams, who became a national voting rights advocate after her narrow 2018 defeat, is trailing GOP Gov. Brian Kemp in public polling averages,” Axios reports. “Her renewed warnings have drawn speculation that she is laying the groundwork to again question the fairness of the election.”

But Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger disputes Abrams’ rhetoric.

“Don’t fall for any politically driven stories of either voter fraud or voter suppression,” Raffensperger said Tuesday. “Follow the data.”

And the data is very telling. According to the report, there have been over 1 million early votes cast already in Georgia, which is double the number of votes tallied at the same point back in 2018. But this matters little to Abrams, who argued that “more people in the water does not mean there are fewer sharks.”

There really is only one reason Abrams would insist there is voter suppression in spite of the evidence, and that’s to undermine confidence in the results of the election that all indicators suggest she will lose handily.

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s interim Deputy Secretary of State, told Axios that the early voting turnout undermines Stacey Abrams’ argument that there is any voter suppression occurring. Sterling also said that he is worried that Abrams intends to question the validity of the system after the election, despite the fact that he pointed out that it would be “more difficult for her now” than it was four years ago.

But Abrams isn’t the only Democrat preemptively casting doubt on the upcoming elections. Back in January, Joe Biden planted seeds of doubt about the legitimacy of the outcome when he outright refused to say if he believed that the 2022 midterm elections would be conducted fairly and the results legitimate.

Democrats are also suggesting that the 2024 presidential election won’t be legitimate either. Earlier this week, twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton warned that Republicans are, at this very moment, planning to “literally steal” the 2024 presidential election. “Right-wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election, and they are not making a secret of it,” she warned.

The Democrats’ twisted mentality leads them to believe that there is no legitimate way for them to lose an election. According to them, the Supreme Court was responsible for stealing the presidential election from Al Gore in 2000. In 2004, they asserted that hacked voting machines in Ohio stole the election for George W. Bush. In 2016, they created the Russian collusion conspiracy theory to undermine Trump’s victory. But, according to them, 2020 was a banner year for election security, and they insist there has never been an election in the history of the planet that was more fair or secure. In fact, they were so confident that the 2020 election was above board that their allies in Big Tech censored speech that suggested that there was widespread fraud and election irregularities.

According to recent polling, Gov. Brian Kemp has a lead ranging from six to 10 points over Abrams.