Mr. Musk, Please Restore My Twitter Account!

It’s official, Elon Musk is now the owner of Twitter. This is good news. Musk has promised to make Twitter a truly open platform that supports free speech—something it most certainly has not been for some time. We’ve all heard the stories of conservative voices on Twitter being silenced for no good reason or under false pretenses.

I know how it feels. A year ago, I was temporarily suspended from Twitter after sharing an article I wrote here at PJ Media called “Rachel Levine Is Not the ‘First Female Four-Star Admiral’ … Because He’s a Male.” The official PJ Media Twitter account was also suspended for sharing the article, which, I should add, was (and still is) 100% accurate. I stand behind my words.

Sadly, the woke censors at Twitter would eventually ban me permanently. In March of this year, I was replying to a tweet by a social worker who made a rather ridiculous assumption regarding the issue of Lia Thomas, the male NCAA swimmer who was competing against women and breaking all sorts of records in the process.

“No matter your opinion on Lia Thomas, I urge you to discuss the topic as if a transgender person were in the room. Because one probably is,” the social worker said. “We can agree or disagree with the NCAA without insulting our transgender friends, classmates, and neighbors.”

My reply, which got flagged by Twitter and ultimately got me permanently suspended, pointed out that trans people only represent a fraction of a percent of the population, and added that if I were in a room with a trans person, “I’d tell them the truth: they have a mental disorder.”

I was given no warning, and I woke up one morning to find that my account was locked and suspended.

Appeals were made, and Twitter promptly sent form responses back. I’ve been banned from the platform ever since, all for telling the truth.

Until relatively recently, those who had gender dysphoria were considered to be suffering from mental illness, and let’s not pretend the reclassification was based on objective scientific evidence.

Musk says he’s committed to making Twitter, which he called “the de facto public town square,” adhere to free speech principles because when it does not, it “fundamentally undermines democracy.”

The debate over the transgender movement has become lopsided. Critics are routinely censored (as I was) for merely disagreeing with the politically correct and woke gatekeepers. I sincerely hope that Elon Musk will fulfill his promise to make Twitter a free speech platform where all views are welcome—not just for my sake, but for all of ours. Everyone who has been permanently suspended for having the “wrong” views on an issue must be allowed back on the platform and their accounts restored.

But make no mistake about it. If Musk succeeds in making Twitter better, there’s still plenty of work that needs to be done. Twitter is but one platform out of many. The fight to restore free speech principles to Big Tech continues.

This is why our VIP members are essential now more than ever. With your help, we can fight back against the Big Tech censors who want to silence debate. With your help, we will have the tools we need to fight back against the blatant lies of the Left. Use the promo code BIGTECH for a 25% discount on a new PJ Media VIP membership. Click here to join today.