The Most Devastating Debate Moment for Kathy Hochul

By Matt Margolis 11:13 AM on October 26, 2022
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool

It couldn’t have been more clear why Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) didn’t want to face off against Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) Tuesday night. The Republican congressman dominated the debate, and Hochul clearly wasn’t prepared for such a formidable challenger.

Polls have tightened in the race for governor of New York, and, should Zeldin emerge victorious, there is one moment of the debate that pundits will point to as the moment that clinched it for him.

When Zeldin brought up the state’s controversial bail reform law, Hochul shockingly said she didn’t know why it’s “so important” to lock up criminals.

“My opponent thinks that right now there’s a polio emergency going on but there’s not a crime emergency — different priorities than I’m hearing from people right now,” Zeldin said. “They’re not being represented from [sic] this governor — who still, to this moment…hasn’t talked about locking up anyone committing any crimes.”

“Anyone who commits a crime, under our laws, especially with the changes we made to bail, has consequences,” Hochul retorted. “I don’t know why that’s so important to you.”

Imagine being the sitting governor of New York, where crime is out of control, and you don’t know why the issue of crime is “so important.” She ought to have been better prepared to address this issue.

After having a solid lead for months, the race has become extremely competitive in recent weeks as Hochul’s record on crime has come under scrutiny. Hochul clearly knows that Zeldin’s competitiveness in this race is largely due to the issue of crime, but she is so beholden to the radical left that she can’t comprehend why holding criminals accountable for their actions is such a big issue.

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on GETTR, Truth SocialFacebook, MeWe, and Rumble. He is currently banned from Twitter. News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
