Kamala Claims It's Misinformation to Say She Promoted Bail Fund for Criminals, but We Have Receipts

During an interview with a local Minnesota affiliate of CBS News, Kamala Harris was asked about her past promotion of the Minnesota Freedom Fund after the George Floyd BLM riots in 2020.

The reporter noted that the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF) has “since been morphed into something else and has been used to help people get out who’ve been accused of many other crimes. Do you have any thoughts about this?”

Kamala responded first by filibustering about her support for peaceful protests — which the BLM riots were certainly not — but then called the accusations political games.

“I think that unfortunately, what we’re seeing are people are playing political games right now,” Kamala said. “We’re 18 days away from midterms, and we have sadly not seen a lack of misinformation and disinformation. And I think this is another one of those examples.”

Related: Kamala Says No One Should Go to Jail for ‘Smoking Weed.’ Who Wants to Tell Her?

The problem for Kamala Harris is that we have the receipts.

There’s no doubt she promoted the MFF. For starters, her tweet urging her supporters to donate to them is still up:

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

Several Biden campaign staffers also donated money to MFF.

The reporter was wrong, though — the MFF hasn’t morphed from a bail fund for BLM rioters into one for all kinds of heinous crimes; it always was paying the bail for all kinds of criminals, even back in 2020. The MFF raised so much money after the riots that they bailed out accused murderers and rapists.

An August 2020 report from Fox9 in Minnesota found that the MFF used the $35 million they raised in the wake of the George Floyd riots to bail out “defendants from Twin Cities jails charged with murder, violent felonies, and sex crimes, including child rape.”

In one example, 36-year-old Timothy Wayne Columbus was arrested in June 2020 for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl and was released after MFF paid his $75,000 bail.

The BLM riots of 2020 were a catalyst for the Democratic Party, including Joe Biden, to call for the end of the cash bail system. We’ve seen the results of this policy in various blue states and municipalities that have ended cash bail, and it’s caused massive surges in crime.