Kamala Says No One Should Go to Jail for 'Smoking Weed.' Who Wants to Tell Her?

By Matt Margolis 11:09 AM on October 11, 2022
In a late-night interview, Kamala Harris expressed support for Biden’s decision to pardon Americans who had been convicted of marijuana possession, insisting “Nobody should go to jail for smoking weed.”

“We’re urging governors and states to take our lead and pardon people who have been criminalized for possession of marijuana,” Harris told NBC’s Seth Meyers. “If Congress acts, there is a uniform approach to this and so many other issues. But Congress needs to act.”

There’s just a small, teeny problem with Harris’s advocacy. While serving as San Francisco district attorney, Harris oversaw nearly 2,000 marijuana convictions. And when she ran for state attorney general in 2010, she opposed a statewide ballot measure that would have made marijuana legal, insisting it was “flawed public policy.”

Nevertheless, Harris encouraged voters to “vote accordingly” after finding out where candidates stand on the issue.

