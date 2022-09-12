Classy! VP Harris's Stepdaughter Whips One Out on New York Catwalk

It’s Fashion Week again in New York, and anything can happen! But that doesn’t mean it should. Yet Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of the Vice President of the United States, strutted the catwalk on Saturday with one breast exposed for all the world to see. The exposure was no wardrobe malfunction; it was a feature of the “blouse” Emhoff modeled, which better resembled a poorly tied green chiffon scarf than an actual shirt of any kind.

The New York Post reports that “The 23-year-old trendsetter strutted the runway for the Prabal Gurung show at UN Plaza on Saturday in a sheer green top — that left one of her breasts exposed.”

Kamala Harris' step-daughter Ella Emhoff bares breast on NYFW runway https://t.co/hvbzHJmyJM pic.twitter.com/BWw3Vws9Um — New York Post (@nypost) September 11, 2022

Emhoff is not the first Democrat daughter to show off her assets in a very public way. Back in 2004, as her father John Kerry was running for President of the United States, Alexandra Kerry shocked attendees at the Cannes film festival with her wardrobe choice. Alexandra’s sheer black one-shoulder gown clearly revealed that she was wearing a pair of white panties beneath it and nothing else. The younger Kerry was at the festival to debut her film, but at 30 years old, she could not plausibly deny making a conscious decision to wear something see-through in spite of her father’s prominent position as the Democrat Party’s standard-bearer. He went on to lose the election to incumbent Republican President George W. Bush.

In 2016, Democrats tried to make Melania Trump’s early modeling career an issue. 25-year-old Melania had done some nude modeling back in 1995. But she was yet a European citizen at the time, where the standards are much less conservative than in the United States and nudity is exceedingly common. And she also couldn’t have had any idea she would one day be FLOTUS. One shouldn’t hold Melania’s youthful career decisions, when she had no one to consider but herself, against her any more than one should criticize Meghan Markle for her racy 90210 scene back in 2008, when she was trying to get her acting career off the ground. How could Markle have known she would one day marry a prince and become a duchess?

The difference here is that Emhoff — or, more precisely, the people around her— know exactly who she is. She is the daughter of the Second Gentleman and the stepdaughter of the Vice President. And they gave her the green light to go ahead and expose herself on UN Plaza in New York City anyway. It’s just another of the countless ways these people deliberately disrespect the highest office in the United States and thus, the country itself.

How did Emhoff, who isn’t exactly eye-catching, get a job modeling in the first place, you ask? If there’s one thing this administration knows how to do, it’s leverage family connections for profit. The Post solves the mystery for us:

Emhoff first grabbed the fashion world’s attention after wearing a Miu Miu coat at President Biden’s and Harris’ inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021. She once described her fame to Elle Magazine as “just the wildest thing.”

Yes, just wild. So unexpected and out-of-the-blue. Totally.