I'd Definitely Panic Now if I Were a Democrat

Rest assured, I’ll never be a Democrat. And after the upcoming midterms, I suspect the party will have to do some soul-searching because Republicans have closed the gap in more races where Democrats have been heavily favored to win.

According to new polls released Friday, two gubernatorial races are now within the margin of error, suggesting that GOP momentum in the last weeks of the midterm elections could propel even more Republicans to victory than previously thought.

This summer, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had a substantial average lead in the polls of 17.6 points, according to RealClearPolitics, but now, Republican Tudor Dixon is only trailing Whitmer by two points in a MIRS/Mitchell Research poll, which has a margin of error of 4.2 points.

Over in Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz has held a consistent lead in the polls but is now in a statistical tie with Republican challenger Scott Jensen, according to the latest Trafalgar Group poll.

Republicans have shown incredible momentum in the final weeks of the campaign, and Democrats have been shifting resources to protect formerly “safe” seats. Can Whitmer and Walz be ousted? It certainly looks like it’s possible, but Republicans in those states have to go out and vote.