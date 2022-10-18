WHISTLEBLOWER: FBI Has 'Voluminous Evidence' Against Biden and His Family

In a letter sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss last week, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said that the FBI has “significant, impactful, and voluminous evidence” of “potential criminal conduct” by Joe Biden’s son Hunter and his brother James Biden relating to their business dealings in China and Ukraine.

The letter was obtained by the Washington Examiner on Monday. In it, Grassley accused the bureau of making “pattern and practice of political decisions,” citing a whistleblower within the FBI.

“The FBI has within its possession a series of documents relating to information on Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma, and his business and financial associations with Hunter Biden. The documents in the FBI’s possession include specific details with respect to conversations by non-government individuals relevant to potential criminal conduct by Hunter Biden,” the letter reads. “These documents also indicate that Joe Biden was aware of Hunter Biden’s business arrangements and may have been involved in some of them.”

Grassley also accused the FBI of not properly examining “significant, impactful and voluminous evidence” in the investigation.

“Based on allegations, it is unclear whether the FBI followed normal investigative procedure to determine the truth and accuracy of the information or shut down investigative activity based on improper disinformation claims in advance of the 2020 election, just as it did with Hunter Biden information that I wrote to you about on July 25, 2022. It is also unclear whether U.S. Attorney Weiss has performed his own due diligence on these and related allegations,” Grassley writes.

Whistleblowers have told Grassley’s office that former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski provided the FBI with substantial evidence of the Bidens’ alleged “pay-to-play” efforts in China, though it is unclear how thoroughly the FBI has examined this evidence. According to reports, Chinese energy company CEFC China Energy paid millions to Hunter and James Biden through various business deals.

“The information provided by Mr. Bobulinski formed a sufficient basis to open a full field investigation on pay-to-play grounds; however, it is unclear whether the FBI did so and whether the information is part of the ongoing criminal investigation by U.S. Attorney Weiss,” Grassley wrote.