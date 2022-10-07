Uvalde School District Suspends Entire Police Department

On Friday, the entire Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police department was put on administrative leave in response to criticism of the district’s response to the school shooting that resulted in the deaths of over a dozen students earlier this year at Robb Elementary School.

“The District remains committed to resolving issues with verifiable evidence. Decisions concerning the UCISD police department have been pending the results of the Texas Police Chiefs Association and JPPI investigation,” the district said in a statement. “Recent developments have uncovered additional concerns with department operations.”

According to the district, Lt. Miguel Hernandez and Ken Mueller have been placed on administrative leave and it has “made the decision to suspend all activities of the Uvalde CISD Police Department for a period of time.”

“We are confident that staff and student safety will not be compromised during this transition,” the statement said.

The Uvalde police have come under significant scrutiny for their failure to stop the shooting.

This story is developing.