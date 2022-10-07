News & Politics

Uvalde School District Suspends Entire Police Department

By Matt Margolis 3:29 PM on October 07, 2022
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

On Friday, the entire Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police department was put on administrative leave in response to criticism of the district’s response to the school shooting that resulted in the deaths of over a dozen students earlier this year at Robb Elementary School.

“The District remains committed to resolving issues with verifiable evidence. Decisions concerning the UCISD police department have been pending the results of the Texas Police Chiefs Association and JPPI investigation,” the district said in a statement. “Recent developments have uncovered additional concerns with department operations.”

According to the district, Lt. Miguel Hernandez and Ken Mueller have been placed on administrative leave and it has “made the decision to suspend all activities of the Uvalde CISD Police Department for a period of time.”

“We are confident that staff and student safety will not be compromised during this transition,” the statement said.

The Uvalde police have come under significant scrutiny for their failure to stop the shooting.

This story is developing.

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on GETTR, Truth SocialFacebook, MeWe, and Rumble. He is currently banned from Twitter. News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
Tags: POLICE UVALDE SCHOOL SHOOTING
Trending
Editor's Choice