Chris Cuomo Pushes a Wacky Conspiracy Theory About OPEC+ and Trump

Chris Cuomo’s return to primetime cable news hasn’t exactly been the comeback he was hoping for, as his new show at NewsNation was dead last in the ratings. But, fear not, Cuomo knows exactly how he’s going to crawl his way back to the hearts of the leftists who used to watch him on CNN: make everything about Trump.

For example, during a recent broadcast, Cuomo casually suggested that the recent OPEC+ cuts to production, which are bound to increase prices at the pump, were done to “help Trump.”

“Why is OPEC doing this now?” Cuomo asked. “They haven’t done this since May of 2020, when they correctly thought that the demand would be going down due to the pandemic, and they were right. So, is it to help Trump? Is it part of a deal to lend money to his family?”

It’s Trump’s fault! OPEC is trying to help Trump! Gee, what a novel idea, blaming Trump. That’s worked out so well for his former network.

Of course, Cuomo knows he’s making up nonsense for the benefit of his audience. But how can he get away with making an indirect accusation without any evidence to back it up?

“They’re just questions,” Cuomo insisted. “I don’t know the answer, but that’s where you should be going. Figure out why.”

So, you see, Cuomo didn’t say that OPEC was doing Trump’s bidding, he was just asking “questions.”

Of course, mere seconds after suggesting with rhetorical questions that OPEC might be cutting production to help Trump or his family, Cuomo conceded, “It doesn’t have to be about them or that. Likely isn’t, to be honest. Why? Because whom did they agree with to do this cut? Russia.”

“Now, is this a situation if you want to examine the why, that you should finally treat the Saudis, as not friends but maybe frenemies, or worse? Certainly should be part of the analysis.”

On OPEC cutting oil production, Chris Cuomo speculates: "Why is OPEC doing this now? … Is it to help Trump? Is it part of a deal to lend money to his family?"

It must be nice to be a journalist and be able to make up any sort of conspiracy theory you want and justify it by saying, “I’m just asking questions.”