You Won't Believe Who Outed John Fetterman as a Lazy Bum

We’ve previously reported that Dr. Mehmet Oz appears to have momentum in the final weeks before the midterm elections as more polls show Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s lead shrinking to within the margin of error.

Well, Fetterman’s problems might only just be starting, as a new report from the Associated Press actually examined his time as lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and mayor of Braddock and shows the reality that his record doesn’t match his rhetoric.

“Records from Fetterman’s four years [as lieutenant governor], however, offer a different portrait of his time in the $179,000-a-year elected job,” the Associated Press reveals. “They show Fetterman typically kept a light work schedule and was often absent from state business, including presiding over the state Senate, which is one of his chief duties, according to an Associated Press review of his daily calendars and attendance records.”

The AP review discovered that prior to his stroke in May 2022, Fetterman’s daily schedule was blank for about one-third of workdays since January 2019, Records also showed that even on days he was supposed to be busy, he typically only worked 4 to 5 hours.

Are you surprised? You shouldn’t be. According to a past report from the New York Post, “his parents financially supported him and his family for the entire 13 years he was mayor of Braddock — a part-time job that paid him just $150 a year — until he was sworn in as lieutenant governor in 2019 at the age of 49. In 2015 alone, his parents paid him a $54,000 salary.” He and his family also live in “a spacious Braddock loft that his sister purchased for $70,000 and then handed over to Fetterman for just $1.”

Fetterman fancies himself as a working man, but in reality, he’s just a moocher who hasn’t had a real job. Is this really the man Pennsylvanians want in the Senate? Fetterman was phoning it in before his stroke; does anybody think he’ll finally start working now?