Here's What Happened When a Concerned Mom Dressed Like Drag Queen at a School Board Meeting

For years now, we’ve seen woke schools hiring drag queens to perform for young kids as some sort of exercise about tolerance and diversity. If you spoke out about it, you were a bigot.

Earlier this year, it was reported that New York City schools spent over $200,000 putting drag queen shows on for their students.

This is only part of the trend of inappropriate things happening in schools with the full knowledge and consent of woke school boards. Sexually explicit books are also being carried in school libraries and incorporated into curricula—all in the name of “tolerance.”

One school that brought in drag queens was in Ankeny, Iowa, and video from the performance was shared by Libs of TikTok.

I have obtained more footage of the drag show for students which took place at @Ankeny_Hawks in @AnkenySchools. pic.twitter.com/igVjy6zNxM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 24, 2022

The event sparked outrage, but one mom, Kimberly Reicks, decided to speak out about the inappropriateness of drag queens being used to entertain kids, and dressed as one of them to make her point.

A high school in Ankeny, Iowa held an after-school drag performance for students. In response, a mother in the district named Kimberly Reicks showed up to a school board meeting dressed in the outfit that the drag performer wore in front of students. pic.twitter.com/VK4OaM7jQl — 1776 Project Pac (@1776ProjectPac) October 4, 2022

“Does this outfit make you turn your head?” Reicks asked. “Does this outfit seem appropriate for anybody here to see? This is what the man dressed like in front of our kids. So if this makes your head spin — if this pisses you off in any way, shape, or form — it should. Because I’m embarrassed to stand here in the outfit that I am in today, but I have a point to prove — that this outfit should not be ever accepted in our schools anywhere.”

Reicks told The Daily Wire that the Ankeny Community School District is “notorious” for dismissing parental concerns.

“It has been over 131 days since I made our school board first aware of this event,” she explained. “We are now 32 days into the new school year and we still have no answers on what the outcome of the investigation was. Nor do we have any new policies to ensure things like this do not happen again.”

“I will do whatever measures I have to, to make sure events like this are addressed and resolved,” she added. “Even if that means wearing the exact same outfit as the 21-year-old drag queen performer to prove my point.”

Previously published footage of the drag queen event at the school showed that it wasn’t merely a performance; the drag queens were given an opportunity to groom kids with gender identity propaganda.

“When I felt like I couldn’t express myself in school, or I felt like I had to look like this at school… I could be whoever I wanted to be,” one drag queen told the students. “And I started to think, ‘What is gender?’ And I realized that no matter what pronouns you use, you are who you are… I know on the inside that I am who I am.”