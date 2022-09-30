Pro-Vax Doc Believes COVID Booster Accelerated His Cancer

Michel Goldman, M.D., Ph.D., professor of Immunology and Pharmacotherapy at Belgium’s Université libre de Bruxelles, has come forward with his belief that a COVID-19 booster shot may have accelerated the growth of his cancer.

Goldman, a prominent advocate for vaccines in Europe, was driven to go public with his beliefs by his desire for open and honest discussion about the COVID-19 vaccines. He told The Atlantic that the Pfizer booster shot he received on September 22, 2021, appears to have accelerated the progression of his angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL).

After being diagnosed with AITL, Goldman, 67, believed it was the right thing to do to get the COVID booster because his immune system would be compromised upon starting chemotherapy.

However, a CT scan taken after Goldman received the shot revealed something unexpected: the cancer had spread so rapidly in such a short amount of time that individual cancerous nodules illuminated his entire scan.

The initial scan revealed a cluster of cancerous nodes around Michel’s left armpit that was described as “a bit disturbing,” especially since the first two vaccine injections had been administered to that side. After receiving a second dose of the treatment on the opposite side, the asymmetry caused by the cancer had been flipped.

Goldman and his brother, Serge Goldman, a fellow scientist and head of nuclear medicine at the teaching hospital of the Université libre de Bruxelles, knew this could have been a coincidence, but, The Atlantic reports, “they couldn’t shake the feeling that Michel had experienced what would be a very rare yet life-threatening side effect of COVID vaccination.”

“Perhaps the shots gave such a jolt to his helper T cells that they went berserk,” The Atlantic reported. “If they were prone to forming tumors, or if they were already cancerous, then overstimulation could have made the problem even worse.”

“Research involving body scans of some people who get mRNA vaccines — including cancer patients — shows heightened activity in the lymph nodes near the armpit on the side where the shot was received,” notes The Epoch Times.

Although his case raised serious questions about the safety of mRNA vaccines, Goldman says has no regrets about going public with his story. “I’m still convinced it was the right thing to do.”