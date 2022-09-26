Pinch Me: CNN Actually Fact Checks Biden Over False Claims

Seriously… someone pinch me because I must be dreaming. Last week Joe Biden told a bunch of whoppers about the economy during a Democratic National Committee event, and CNN actually debunked them.

Joe Biden claimed that gas prices have fallen by “$1.30 a gallon,” with the average now being “less than $2.99” in 41 states and the District of Columbia. This is incorrect, and CNN pointed out the error.

“Biden’s claim about average gasoline prices was false, as the White House acknowledged by correcting the official transcript after CNN inquired about the claim on Friday afternoon,” CNN reported. “In fact, zero states have an average price under $2.99 per gallon, figures from GasBuddy and the American Automobile Association show. As the correction notes, Biden got a key digit wrong: 41 states and the District of Columbia have an average price under $3.99, not $2.99.”

CNN did note that Biden has previously used the 3.99 figure in other remarks and suggests that this was probably Biden misspeaking. In all fairness, I agree. But CNN didn’t give Biden a pass for that.

“But the price of gas is one of the most important numbers in politics. Even if the President made an inadvertent error this time, his incorrect remark was televised live on CNN and MSNBC.”

Bravo to CNN for acknowledging this.

Related: CNN to Be Sold to Fox News? That Would Be Hilarious

Biden claimed that the current unemployment rate of 3.7% is the lowest it’s been in over half a century. This was a lie. And I’m sure it pained the folks at CNN when they had to point out that Biden ignored what happened during the Trump economy.

“A White House official noted Friday that on at least five previous occasions this month, Biden has correctly said that the current unemployment rate is “near” a 50-year low. (Before the Trump era, the rate hadn’t been as low as 3.5% since 1969.) By claiming this time that the 3.7% rate is the lowest in more than 50 years, though, Biden not only erased the recent uptick from 3.5% to 3.7% but erased the performance of the pre-pandemic economy under his Republican predecessor.

Wow, CNN giving credit to Trump for the economy. Who saw that coming?