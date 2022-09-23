News & Politics

Newsom’s Abortion Tourism Ad Campaign Quotes Scripture

By Matt Margolis 9:49 AM on September 23, 2022
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been longing to bring new tourism dollars to his state and is now running a multi-state billboard ad campaign in states with abortion restrictions and enticing their residents to skip the lines at Disneyland and head straight for any one of their “fabulous” abortion clinics.

Newsom announced the launch of his new ad campaign on Twitter.

“Just launched billboards in 7 of the most restrictive anti-abortion states that explain how women can access care–no matter where they live,” Newsom tweeted. “To any woman seeking an abortion in these anti-freedom states: CA will defend your right to make decisions about your own health.”

As sick as it already is that he’s trying to boost his state with abortion tourism, the ads he’s running in Texas, Oklahoma, and Mississippi quote scripture. Those ads feature this quote from Mark 12:31: “Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no greater commandment than these.”

Keep it classy, Newsom.

