[WATCH] Chick-fil-A Employee Tackles Carjacker, Saves Mother and Baby

A Chick-fil-A employee in Florida went above and beyond the call of duty, tackling and stopping an attempted carjacker.

According to reports, 43-year-old William Branch ran up to the woman while she removing her baby from her car in the parking lot on Beal Parkway in Okaloosa County. He had a stick as a weapon and managed to take her keys and get into her car before the Chick-fil-A employee intervened.

Dramatic footage captures the employee and Branch collapsing to the ground in the parking lot as the woman carrying the baby cries out for assistance.

The Chick-fil-A worker got the carjacker in a headlock while his coworkers rushed over to help hold him down.

In reference to the FWB Chick-fil-A employee who ran to help a woman with a baby who was being carjacked, we want to say a sincere thank you to Ms. Kelner for providing video of a portion of the encounter. (see prior post). A major shout-out to this young man for his courage! pic.twitter.com/2Lcwe46azv — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) September 14, 2022

Branch has been arrested and charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery.