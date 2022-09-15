News & Politics

[WATCH] Chick-fil-A Employee Tackles Carjacker, Saves Mother and Baby

By Matt Margolis 9:59 AM on September 15, 2022
A Chick-fil-A employee in Florida went above and beyond the call of duty, tackling and stopping an attempted carjacker.

According to reports, 43-year-old William Branch ran up to the woman while she removing her baby from her car in the parking lot on Beal Parkway in Okaloosa County. He had a stick as a weapon and managed to take her keys and get into her car before the Chick-fil-A employee intervened.

Dramatic footage captures the employee and Branch collapsing to the ground in the parking lot as the woman carrying the baby cries out for assistance.

The Chick-fil-A worker got the carjacker in a headlock while his coworkers rushed over to help hold him down.

Branch has been arrested and charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery.

