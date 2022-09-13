Crime, Drugs, Feces, and Formerly Great Cities the Left Has Destroyed

I’m hardly a prolific traveler, but hopefully one day my schedule will allow me to take some time off and see places I’ve never been to. I’ve been fortunate enough to visit Israel twice, but aside from that, my international travel is very limited. I’ve been to Canada a few times, but I barely even count that.

There are lots of places I’d love to visit internationally, but there are also a lot of places here in the United States I’d love to see as well. Sadly, though, there are a lot of places once wanted to visit that I’m just no longer interested in.

When I was a kid, I loved the movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and wanted to experience the city of Chicago. Technically, I’ve been to Chicago twice, but only on layovers going elsewhere. I never left the airport, and that’s probably about as close as I’ll get for the foreseeable future. Illinois is now ending cash bail, even for violent criminals, which makes the prospect of going back to the Land of Lincoln, particularly Chicago proper, not very attractive at all.

Another city that I once fancied visiting is Portland, Ore. Despite its longstanding liberal reputation, it still looked like a cool city to visit one day. Now? Hell no! PJ Media’s own Jeff Reynolds recently fled Portland for Florida and told Fox News what finally drove him out. “I don’t know if there’s one final straw. There were infinite final straws,” he said. “I guess talking to my neighbor across the street and all of the times that she told me that she had to clean up after homeless people defecated in her yard; that was a big one.”

“And there was a park down the block from my house half a block away, beautiful nature park,” Jeff continued. “They rehabbed it … and it was just infested with homeless people, drugs, needles, people having sex in the park, people defecating in the park, the whole thing. I mean, it just got unbearable.”

You know what, Portland? I think I’ll pass.

Another city that would have been nice to visit before it went to hell is San Francisco. Last year, even the Associated Press admitted that liberal policies had destroyed the city. The city is overrun by crime, drugs, and, quite literally, human feces.

There’s actually a poop map for identifying where all the human feces in the city is!

It’s sad to see a former world-class city become a cesspool, but that’s what leftism has done. These aren’t isolated incidents; this is a pattern that proves that leftism is destroying America. These cities’ soft-on-crime policies are letting violent criminals loose, making once great cities magnets for more and more crime.

It doesn’t seem like that long ago that Democrats took up the cause of axing the cash bail system, but in the past couple of years, we’ve seen just how quickly cities deteriorate when their leaders prioritize criminals over law-abiding citizens who are just trying to live their lives, run their businesses, and raise their families in safety.