Trump's Reason for Having Russiagate Docs Makes Sense. Here's Why.

According to a new report, before leaving office, former President Donald Trump declassified Russiagate documents to prevent a cover-up by the Biden administration.

Sources connected to Trump told Rolling Stone he was afraid the incoming Biden administration would “shred,” bury, or destroy evidence that exposed the Deep State plot against him, so before leaving office, he declassified all the documents connected to Crossfire Hurricane—the Obama investigation into the bogus allegations of Russian collusion.

This explanation matches past reporting. Anonymous intelligence officials previously told Newsweek the FBI was really after documents related to the Russian collusion hoax, and Trump himself hinted that Russian collusion documents might be among the materials at Mar-a-Lago.

“I think they thought it was something to do with the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax,” Trump told Newsmax in an interview earlier this month. “They were afraid that things were in there — part of their scam material.”

Last week, former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told Fox News that, based on his observations, the Biden administration did not find what it was looking for during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. “There weren’t nuclear secrets in Melania Trump’s underwear drawer, and they’re trying to justify what they’ve done,” he said.

And let’s be honest here, Trump had every reason to be afraid that the Biden administration would engage in a cover-up. The Obama administration fabricated the Russian collusion narrative, and Joe Biden was bringing many Obama administration alumni back with him. Meanwhile, former Attorney General Bill Barr appointed John Durham as a special counsel to protect the investigation into the origins of the Russiagate scandal, which is still underway.

If the Obama administration would frame Trump for colluding with Russia, the Biden administration wouldn’t hesitate to cover it up.