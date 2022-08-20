Intel Officials Reveal What FBI Was Really After in Mar-a-Lago Raid

There has been a lot of speculation as to the true purpose of the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. Was it a fishing expedition? Was the raid cover for looking for documents related to January 6? One report even claimed that Trump had top secret documents about nuclear weapons.

Anonymous intelligence officials have told Newsweek they know exactly what the FBI was really after: documents related to the Russian collusion hoax — also known as Operation Crossfire Hurricane.

“Trump was particularly interested in matters related to the Russia hoax and the wrong-doings of the deep state,” one official told Newsweek. “I think he felt, and I agree, that these are facts that the American people need to know.”

“The sought-after documents deal with a variety of intelligence matters of interest to the former president, the officials suggest—including material that Trump apparently thought would exonerate him of any claims of Russian collusion in 2016 or any other election-related charges,” Newsweek reported.

This is a particularly interesting development for two reasons.

First, we know that Trump had declassified Crossfire Hurricane documents before leaving office.

Then President #Trump issued this memorandum 1/19/2021 on declassification FBI Crossfire Hurricane records. Circulated to AG, DNI, CIA. May now be relevant once full holdings from Monday search at Mar-a-Largo catalogued. https://t.co/riiagd8ct6 pic.twitter.com/T8YKrZptS7 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) August 12, 2022

The Trump-Russia collusion claims have long been debunked, so why exactly were these documents, which Trump had declassified already, of such interest to the FBI that they conducted an unprecedented raid on Trump’s home?

That brings us to the second reason why this leak is so interesting. This week we learned that the FBI unit responsible for the raid is the same unit responsible for the Trump-Russia collusion hoax investigation.

Does this mean the raid itself was an attempt by the FBI to cover up its culpability in the Trump-Russia hoax with the added bonus of making Trump look like he’s guilty of a serious crime? That’s what it sounds like to me.