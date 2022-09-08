Unthinkable: Democrat Politician Murders Journalist for Writing Negative Articles About Him

Robert Telles, a Las Vegas Democratic official, was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of killing a Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, allegedly over negative media coverage he received.

German was fatally stabbed outside his home on Friday night. Local police obtained a search warrant for Telles’ home early Wednesday morning after police released a picture of a red SUV that they say was involved in the attack on German. Later, reporters from the Las Vegas Review-Journal said they saw Telles in his driveway with a car that matched the description.

In a series of tweets in recent months, Telles, a Clark County public administrator, accused German of smearing his political record and ruining his reputation—which he blamed for his defeat in the Democratic primary in June.

In the weeks before he was killed, German had been working on a follow-up story about Telles.

“The arrest of Robert Telles is at once an enormous relief and an outrage for the Review-Journal newsroom,” Executive Editor Glenn Cook said in a statement. “We are relieved Telles is in custody and outraged that a colleague appears to have been killed for reporting on an elected official. Journalists can’t do the important work our communities require if they are afraid a presentation of facts could lead to violent retribution. We thank Las Vegas police for their urgency and hard work and for immediately recognizing the terrible significance of Jeff’s killing. Now, hopefully, the Review-Journal, the German family and Jeff’s many friends can begin the process of mourning and honoring a great man and a brave reporter.”