The White House Admitted That Biden Supporters Are Extremists

On Friday, the nation was reacting to Joe Biden’s horribly staged, fascistic speech in which he declared millions of Trump voters a threat to democracy and a “clear and present danger” to the nation. But before the speech, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made a disturbing statement that is worthy of unpacking. She claimed that anyone who disagrees with the majority of Americans is an extremist.

“I mean, he was very clear — he was very clear that MAGA Republicans in Congress have an agenda that is extreme. And that’s what you hear from them. The national ban on abortion is extreme. And also, it’s not in line with where a majority of Americans are. It is just not. It is taking away people’s rights. It is taking away people’s freedoms,” Jean-Pierre said. “And, you know, he doesn’t — he believes that is an extreme agenda. You’ve heard that from him directly. I don’t even need to confirm that from here. He’s actually talked about how extreme it is.”

It should be noted that there is no national ban on abortion—the issue of abortion rights was merely sent back to the states to regulate. And according to a poll taken after the Dobbs decision was released, a plurality of voters say they most trust their governor and state legislature to decide the laws governing abortion while only 18% of American voters say they most trust the federal government to decide laws governing abortion.

So, it looks like Biden is the extremist on that issue. Whoops.

“When you are not with where a majority of Americans are, then, you know, that is extreme. That is an extreme way of thinking,” Jean-Pierre said.

This is, quite frankly, an extremely un-American point of view. This country’s system of government was designed to protect the minority from abuse by the majority. Not being in the majority doesn’t make you an extremist by default.

But, forget that for a moment. Because, by her own definition, Biden supporters are extremists.

It’s true. According to the latest RealClearPolitics average, Biden has an approval rating of 42.1 percent and a disapproval rating of 54.8 percent. That means those who disapprove of Biden are in the majority–and “when you are not with where a majority of Americans are … that is extreme.”

Right, Karine? That is what you said, isn’t it?

She most certainly did say it.

Further, it’s worth pointing out again that most Americans oppose abortion without restrictions. According to Gallup, only 29% agree with Democrats in Washington who insist that abortion should be legal in all cases. However, 70% of Americans either oppose abortion or favor limits on it. And support for abortion is directly tied to gestation.

“Six in 10 U.S. adults think abortion should generally be legal in the first three months of pregnancy,” explains Gallup. “However, support drops by about half, to 28%, for abortions conducted in the second three months, and by half again, to 13%, in the final three months.” This is supported by abortion statistics. The Guttmacher Institute reports that 89 percent of all abortions occur within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, while only 1.3% occur after 20 weeks.

The left is constantly labeling their opposition as extremists when, in actuality, it is more accurate to label them as extremists. Supporting abortion doesn’t necessarily make one an extremist, but supporting abortion up until the moment of birth absolutely does. But, Karine Jean-Pierre’s words, especially in juxtaposition to Biden’s speech that occurred later that day, prove that the left sees anyone who disagrees with them as an extremist—even if their views are mainstream.

Nevertheless, by Karine Jean-Pierre’s own definition, if you approve of Joe Biden’s job performance as president, you are an extremist.