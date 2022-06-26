Psst…Americans Actually Agree With the Principles of the Dobbs Decision

The media is lying to you about the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling. As quickly as we learned that Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey had been overturned, we started hearing sob stories about how bad this would be for America, how women are now going to be forced into back alleys for secret illegal abortions, and some bizarre claim about how women need to delete menstrual tracking apps because…I don’t know…Big Brother might find out about your unwanted pregnancy and throw you in jail to prevent you from having an abortion?

Look, the pro-abortion left hasn’t exactly been reasonable throughout the entirety of the debate, and they certainly won’t be now that Roe v. Wade and Casey have been overturned. But they’ll continue to spout lies in the hopes of scaring women desperate to prove their leftist bonafides, vote with their uteruses in November, and keep pro-abortion Democrats in power.

One way the pro-aborts are doing this is by trying to convince the public that overturning Roe v. Wade is unpopular. They use peer pressure psychology to make Americans afraid that the Dobbs decision will significantly disrupt our nation.

For example, a new CBS News/YouGov reaction poll allegedly found that Americans disapprove of the Dobbs decision 59% to 41%, with two-thirds of women opposing the ruling and only 33% agreeing with it.

It is not yet known if a biologist confirmed who was a woman and who wasn’t.

The poll also found that 52% of Americans believe that overturning Roe is “a step backward for America,” and only 31% think it’s “a step forward.”

But polling on Roe v. Wade is very misleading—or, perhaps more accurately, the reporting on the polling is. For example, you’ve probably heard for a while now that most Americans support Roe v. Wade. According to Gallup, 29% believe abortion should be legal in all circumstances, 50% say it should be legal under certain circumstances, and 20% oppose abortion. The mainstream media will look at these numbers and say, “79% of Americans believe abortion should be legal in all or under certain circumstances” and insist that Roe v. Wade is thus overwhelming popular. However, the same information also says that “70% of Americans either oppose abortion or favor limits on it.”

But what about Dobbs specifically? I’m glad you asked. After the draft Dobbs decision was leaked, the Trafalgar Group conducted a poll in partnership with Convention of States Action and found that the principles of Dobbs are actually supported by most Americans, belying the narrative that Americans overwhelmingly disapprove of Roe being overturned.

According to the poll, a plurality of voters (41.4%) say they most trust their governor and state legislature to decide the laws governing abortion. Only 18% of American voters say they most trust the federal government to decide laws governing abortion.

What about the courts? It turns out voters trust the courts even less; only 7.4% of American voters indicate they trust federal courts to decide laws governing abortion.

Even more telling is that while a plurality of independents and a majority of Republicans trust their state legislature and their governor to decide abortion laws, a plurality of Democrats are unsure who they trust most.

So, how does this explain the CBS News/YouGov poll? Well, it suggests that many don’t understand what the decision means yet. But given how Democrats are so unsure about whom they trust, I suspect that once they realize that abortion hasn’t been outlawed and is still likely to remain legal or only partially restricted in most states, they’ll calm down. Eventually, I’m confident they will understand that the Dobbs decision wasn’t bad.

The abortion industry will lose some income from the lack of late-term abortions. Still, most abortions occur within the first trimester anyway, and most Americans oppose abortion after 12 weeks of gestation.