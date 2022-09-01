White House: Trump Supporters Are an 'Extreme Threat to Our Democracy'

According to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Joe Biden considers Trump supporters an “extreme threat to our democracy.”

“President thinks that there is an extremist threat to our democracy,” Jean-Pierre said during Wednesday’s press briefing. “The President has been clear as he can be on that particular piece. When we talk about our democracy, when we talk about our freedoms, the way that he sees it is the MAGA Republicans are the most energized part of the Republican Party. That extreme — this is an extreme threat to our democracy, to our freedom, to our rights.”

Later, Jean-Pierre also falsely claimed that MAGA Republicans “just don’t respect the rule of law” and “are pursuing an agenda that takes away people’s rights.”

Karine Jean-Pierre says that people who voted for Donald Trump are "a threat to our democracy, to our freedom, to our rights." pic.twitter.com/8e2fXP2sD7 — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 31, 2022

Joe Biden claimed on the campaign trail and during his inauguration that we needed to unify the country, yet he has repeatedly embraced extremist and divisive rhetoric.

“What we’re seeing now is the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy. It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something — it’s like semi-fascism,” Biden said last week in Maryland.

Biden will double down on this bitter divisive rhetoric in a primetime speech on Thursday. “He will talk about the progress we have made as a nation to protect our democracy, but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack,” a White House official told ABC News. “And he will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy.”

In other words, Biden needs a distraction from the bad publicity his administration has received in the wake of the raid on Mar-a-Lago.

I’m sure slandering Trump supporters as fascists won’t motivate them to vote in droves in November. </sarcasm>