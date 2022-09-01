The Best Part of Joe Biden’s Disturbing Anti-MAGA Speech

On Thursday night, Joe Biden, flanked by Marines in front of a ridiculous dark red backdrop, delivered an absurdly partisan anti-MAGA Republican speech.

Nothing good can be said of the speech itself. Biden shamelessly used troops as props for an address declaring half the nation as a threat to our democracy. Quite frankly, between the subject and tone of the speech and the curiously fascistic-looking backdrop, it’s hard to imagine this speech won’t backfire spectacularly on him.

But, alas, there was something good about it. In the middle of Biden’s Hitler impression, Biden got heckled.

Biden gets absolutely HUMILIATED by savage heckler yelling "F**CK JOE BIDEN" pic.twitter.com/VbW6M68YKE — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 2, 2022

Not that I condone such behavior, but boy, did Biden deserve it.

