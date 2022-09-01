News & Politics

Dr. Oz Aids Passenger With Medical Emergency On Flight

By Matt Margolis Sep 01, 2022 4:37 PM ET
On a flight from Louisville, Ky., to Philadelphia over the weekend, a male passenger experienced a medical emergency and Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, came to his aid.

“I was sitting in my seat and a woman a few rows ahead of me yelled out that there was a crisis,” Oz told Newsmax. “I ran to the bay and a gentleman had collapsed to the ground. He had been trying to get into the bathroom.”

“When I got to him, he was conscious but disoriented,” Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon, continued. “I asked the stewardesses to come help and get me something with sugar in it.”

Oz said the passenger “started to sort of come back to himself” after consuming some soda. “He had a very thready pulse, so low blood pressure, and when I gave him some of this beverage, he began to feel a little better.”

Oz believes the 27-year-old passenger had been dehydrated.

“He had driven all night to get to the airport, and I’m sure he was dehydrated because his blood pressure increased with fluids.”

“People get dehydrated all the time on planes, especially because it’s high altitude and the air is drier,” Oz explained. “Make sure you drink enough water. Caffeine doesn’t work as well as water, because caffeine gets you to pee out whatever fluids you’re taking in. Just take water. … Especially because it’s summertime and it’s hot. I think that was part of what happened to this young man.”

Oz praised the flight attendants who assisted him, commending them for their professionalism, saying, “These flight attendants were very well trained, kept their cool, and were able to help me perfectly.”

New polling indicates that Oz is gaining steam in his election against Democrat John Fetterman, and it’s possible that he could actually pull off a victory.

