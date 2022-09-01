Charlie Crist Abruptly Resigns From Congress to Focus on Losing to DeSantis in November

After winning the Democratic gubernatorial primary in Florida last month, Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) has abruptly announced his resignation from Congress on Wednesday in order to focus on his challenge to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) — one of the most popular governors in the nation — in November’s general election.

“Today, I’m announcing my resignation from Congress. Casework operations will continue under the Office of Florida’s 13th Congressional District until newly elected members take office in 2023. It’s been a privilege to serve Pinellas in Washington,” Crist tweeted.

Crist’s seat in the House is projected to flip to the Republicans in November. Still, considering the Democrats’ slim majority in the House of Representatives, his departure could make it more difficult for his party to pass legislation before the midterms.

The most recent polling out of Florida has DeSantis up eight points over Crist.

We at PJ Media wish Crist well in his final weeks in public office.