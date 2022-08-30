Sending Troops Back to Afghanistan Might Be Inevitable

In light of the recent actions of radical Islamic terrorists, retired Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. said on Fox News Sunday that a return to Afghanistan was inevitable. McKenzie was in charge of U.S.-NATO forces before Biden’s botched withdrawal, which left the country in the control of the Taliban. According to a memorandum prepared by the Council on Foreign Relations, the Taliban’s support for terrorist organizations like al-Qaeda is a major contributing factor to the spread of terrorist activities worldwide. Thanks to the events of last year, terrorist organizations are once again drawn to the country.

.@JenGriffinFNC: “Do you think troops will have to be sent back to Afghanistan?” Retired Gen. McKenzie: “That’s a difficult question…the threat is growing in Afghanistan, and it's merely a matter of time.” @FoxNewsSunday — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 28, 2022

If you’re shocked at the news, you shouldn’t be. It was widely expected that, with the Taliban in control of the country, Afghanistan would become a magnet for terrorists to plan attacks. Unfortunately, Biden wanted his 9/11 anniversary photo op so badly that he spent weeks hiding the fact that things were getting worse in Afghanistan. He even tried to get Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to lie about the situation on the ground so that Biden could look good as he left the country. Biden also granted himself a waiver so he didn’t have to give Congress a legally required report on the risks of withdrawing.

But the lies kept coming after the withdrawal. Even though it was said that only 100 to 200 Americans were still in the country when U.S. forces left, a report from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee showed that as many as 9,000 Americans were still there. The Biden administration knew what the real numbers were, but they didn’t tell the public.

Despite McKenzie’s warning, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where going back to Afghanistan is likely. No one is anxious to commit troops to Afghanistan again, but unfortunately, what do we have to show for the 20 years we spent there? Very little. If terrorists are planning future attacks, sending troops back to Afghanistan may be the only way to prevent another 9/11.

If only Biden had pulled out of the country responsibly, then this wouldn’t even be an issue. Now, it might be necessary. The only question is, “When?”