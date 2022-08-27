The Reasons for the Redactions on the Mar-a-Lago Raid Affidavit Were [REDACTED]

The transparency of the Biden administration is truly unprecedented. Not only did the Department of Justice (DOJ) release a worthless redacted version of the search warrant affidavit that prompted the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, the DOJ redacted its reasoning for the redactions.

Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed the FBI’s search warrant, denied the DOJ’s request to keep the affidavit confidential but approved the redactions that rendered the censored affidavit virtually useless.

For our VIPs: The Biden Administration Is Acting Guilty of a Coverup After Mar-a-Lago Raid

But, adding insult to injury, the DOJ redacted its own reasoning for the redactions:

MORE: Here is "a chart identifying the

government's proposed redactions as belonging to different categories of protected

information," per the DOJ. But, as you can see, it's really hard to say. https://t.co/nqiAZfIWym pic.twitter.com/XgaZOVFojX — Chris “Subscribe to Law Dork!” Geidner (@chrisgeidner) August 26, 2022

All but one justification for the redactions, “agent safety,” was redacted. It’s a real slap in the face for those demanding transparency on such a sensitive and controversial action of the Biden Department of Justice, which has faced numerous accusations of political bias over the past nineteen months.