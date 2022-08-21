Guy Who Lied About Trump-Russia Evidence Is ‘Confident’ Garland Acted Appropriately on Mar-a-Lago Raid

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) expressed confidence that Attorney General Merrick Garland “took every precaution” and “acted appropriately” in the investigation that prompted the unprecedented raid on President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

“Do you have any concerns about the potential for this precedent, a search of a president’s house, to be abused?” CNN’s Jake Tapper asked on State of The Union on Sunday.

“In terms of the precedent, I’m confident Merrick Garland took every precaution, took every effort short of the search warrant to obtain those documents,” Schiff replied. “If the public reporting is correct that Trump lawyers asserted in an affidavit that they had given all these documents up and the Justice Department had good reason to believe that wasn’t true, then it justifies this means of getting the information, the execution of a search warrant. Yes, it’s a very powerful precedent. At the same time, I’m confident that it was used appropriately given the circumstances.”

That’s a cute story, But Schiff has some credibility issues. He is the same guy who falsely claimed to have personally seen evidence that Donald Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 presidential election. So, honestly, I’m not sure how his opinion on Garland’s credibility matters here.